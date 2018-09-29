Deputies arrest 2 people in Sarasota on drug trafficking charges

A Sarasota man and woman face drug trafficking charges after they were arrested Wednesday.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said deputies acted on a tip from an informant to tail 43-year-old Sunny Torres. According to a news release, Torres traveled to 40-year-old Christopher Frazier’s residence before they were caught with 27.9 grams of methamphetamine.
Investigators say a traffic stop was initiated while the two were in a vehicle traveling east on University Parkway. A plastic baggie containing the drugs was in plain sight in Frazier’s pocket, according to deputies.
Torres is on probation through the Florida Department of Corrections, the sheriff’s office said. The terms of her probation prevent her from leaving Pinellas County, but detectives say she was living in the 100 block of N. Pearl Avenue in Sarasota. She is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and is being held without bond.
Frazier was also arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. He is being held on $30,000 bond.
