Bradenton cop resigned during conduct investigation. Police say he’s still up to no good

The Bradenton Police Department announced Friday that it has arrested a former officer.
Peter Biddlecome, 40, resigned from his job as an officer with the department in 2007 during an internal affairs investigation for “conduct unbecoming” of an officer, according to a news release. He was arrested Friday after cops say he broke into a home and pawned the items he stole.
In an interview with detectives, Biddlecome reportedly confessed to a residential burglary on Sept. 11 in the 800 block of 67th St. W. He took multiple pieces of jewelry and sold them to pawn shops, according to a news release.
Biddlecome served as a police officer with BPD from January 2003 to June 2007. He has not held a law enforcement position since his resignation more than 10 years ago.
Biddlecome was charged with dealing in stolen property and false ownership of pawned items. He was being held on $9,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing, police say. Anyone with information regarding Biddlecome’s arrest is asked to contact 941-932-9326 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous and become eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.
