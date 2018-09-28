Shoplifter crashes into deputy’s car during getaway, cops say

A sheriff’s lieutenant’s vehicle was struck by a woman who was trying to get away from deputies Thursday, injuring the lieutenant, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
A news release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Rochelle McCaskill, 31, of Orlando, was driving on Honore Avenue away from a TJ Maxx store after reportedly leaving with more than $300 worth of merchandise just before 4 p.m. Thursday.
As she was driving, a deputy who was responding to the incident saw her pass him on the road and turned around. McCaskill, according to the sheriff’s office, accelerated away from the deputy.
A lieutenant was stopped at the stop sign at Old Farm Road when McCaskill lost control of her vehicle and crashed head-on into the lieutenant, who suffered minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
McCaskill was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.
McCaskill faces charges of grand theft, use of an anti-shoplifting device countermeasure, use of a motor vehicle in the commission of a felony and multiple traffic citations.
