Florida deputy shoots woman trying to stab her ex in a ‘jealous rage,’ cops say

A Polk County sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a woman who officials say was trying to stab a man in a “jealous rage” Tuesday night, said Sheriff Grady Judd.
“Domestic violence is, and I underscore, one of the most dangerous calls we respond to and last night was no exception,” Judd said during a Wednesday news conference.
Deputy Lance Turley was called to a home on 16th Street Northeast in Winter Haven around 10:28 p.m. Tuesday where a 36-year-old man said his ex-girlfriend was tearing up his home and damaging his vehicle after having sent him threatening texts, according to the sheriff’s office.
In a call to 911, the man said he thought his ex-girlfriend, Lindsay Collins, was “acting really crazy” and thought she may be intoxicated.
Turley, 30, arrived at the home a few minutes later and parked his patrol car in front of the home, near where the man was standing, according to the sheriff’s office.
As Turley stepped out of the patrol car and spoke to the man, Collins ran out from the home toward the man holding up a butcher knife, Judd said.
“In less than a minute, she sprints from the house, through a dimly lit area, and the deputy sees her coming. As she runs in front of the headlights of the patrol car, the deputy can see she’s holding a knife over her head and charging toward (the man),” Judd said.
Turley fired one shot which struck Collins, and Turley began life-saving measures. It had been less than a minute since he arrived at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
Collins was taken to the hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound and was listed in critical but stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
No deputies were injured in the incident.
“This was a very dangerous scene last night,” Judd said. “She’s talked about her intentions, she showed up with a knife, and if it weren’t for the deputy intervening, (the man) could have easily, easily lost his life last night.”
According to the sheriff’s office, before Turley arrived, Collins allegedly sent the man text messages saying she would bring a knife, along with other threatening statements: “I’m will hunt y’all down,” “I will kill her,” “take her life and mine, you can watch! I don’t care.”
Once she got to the home, she “became more animated and at some point in time, produced a butcher knife,” Judd said. He added there was no other woman at the home when the incident occurred.
The man’s roommate was home at the time and told detectives Collins had a knife, which she used it to damage the truck, and chased both men, threatening to kill her ex.
During the news conference Wednesday, Judd called the incident one of “jealous rage” and said Collins had previously rammed the man’s truck.
Collins will face charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, armed burglary and felony criminal mischief, Judd said.
She has a previous arrest for battery in 2016 and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia in 2012, according to the sheriff’s office.
Turley has worked for the sheriff’s office since October 2009 and is assigned to patrol, according to the sheriff’s office.
Judd said Turley did “exactly what he should have” to protect himself and those involved.
“The reminder is this: When we show up at these events we want to help people. We don’t want anybody to be hurt but we darn sure not going to let you stab us, shoot us, stab other people, shoot other people. Our job is to protect and that’s what our deputy did last night,” Judd said.
A criminal investigation is ongoing, as well as an internal investigation of the deputy’s actions and a separate investigation by the State Attorney’s Office.
