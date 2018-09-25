A man was shot twice during an argument. Now cops say the have the shooter in custody

A 62-year-old Nokomis man was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting that occurred after an argument over car keys earlier that day, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office began investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Myrtle Avenue in Nokomis.
The victim, a 69-year-old man, told investigators he and Kevin Finley got into an argument Sunday after Finley lost his car keys. Finley, the victim said, got upset and shot him twice with a rifle, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries — one near his left eye, deputies noted in the probable cause affidavit — and was later released. He and Finley are known to each other, according to the sheriff’s office.
The affidavit states the victim told investigators Finley fired five shots, two of which struck him, and he heard Finley threaten to kill him. The victim told investigators he and Finely had been “arguing for a long time and generally did not get along,” according to the affidavit.
Finely told detectives he thought the man took his keys and that they argued, but denied shooting at the man, according to the affidavit. He did, however, tell investigators he had a gun, but “thought it was at his work” and said the incident was “just two Irishmen having a fight,” before becoming upset and investigators ended the interview.
Finley was arrested late Sunday and faces charges of attempted homicide and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He is being held on a bond of $107,500.
Finley, according to the sheriff’s office, was convicted of felony DUI in New York in 1996.
