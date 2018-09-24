Man kills wife, teenaged girl before shooting himself in Lakewood Ranch, cops say

A husband and wife and her teenaged daughter are dead after an argument turned violent in a Lakewood Ranch home Sunday night.
A 71-year-old woman heard her son and his wife arguing followed by several gunshots from the room the couple was in at a home in the 11000 block of Griffith Terrace, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday.
The woman went into the room and found Silvana Bennett, 35, dead from a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. Her husband, James Bennett, was also dead form a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Deputies pronounced James and Silvana dead at the scene.
Silvana Bennett’s daughter, 16-year-old Andrea Barberena-Rojas, was also shot. When EMS crews arrived at the home, Barberena-Rojas still had a heartbeat, but she succumbed to her injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Barberena-Rojas was a sophomore at Lakewood Ranch High School, according to district records, said School District of Manatee County spokesman Mike Barber.
The 71-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl who was also inside the home at the time of the shooting were not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.
