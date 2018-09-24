Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

September 24, 2018 08:00 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.  

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Timothy Hubbard.jpg
Timothy Hubbard, out-of-county warrant, $2,000 bond.
Manatee County jail

Sandra Bojorquez-Molina.jpg
Sandra Bojorquez-Molina, probation violation, no bond.
Manatee County jail


