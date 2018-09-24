Florida deputy shot and killed wife before turning the gun on himself, reports say

Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide after reports say a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed his wife, then himself.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting late Sunday in Bexley north off State Road 54. Spectrum Bay News 9 reported the home was in the 17000 block of Terrazzo Way.
Sheriff Chris Nocco said his deputies were called to the home around midnight, after a teenager ran from the home and called 911 after hearing an argument and a shot fired inside.
Deputies went inside and found a woman dead on the couch and a man, who Nocco said was a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy, dead upstairs from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Multiple local news outlets report the woman was the deputy’s wife.
Three other children, all under age 14, were found safe in the home but were there at the time of the shooting, Nocco said.
“As people wake up, I just ask you to pray for those kids,” Nocco said. “It’s devastating what happened out here this morning.”
According to Nocco, there were no previous calls for service from the home.
Nocco said it did not appear the deputy used his sheriff’s office-issued weapon in the incident.
Identities of the victims have not been released.
