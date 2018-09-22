Douglas Hardy Einstein, 52, is wanted for battery on a law enforcement officer.
Douglas Hardy Einstein, 52, is wanted for battery on a law enforcement officer. Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Douglas Hardy Einstein, 52, is wanted for battery on a law enforcement officer. Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Crime

Recognize one of these 3 Manatee fugitives? Deputies say you may be rewarded for your tip

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

September 22, 2018 02:04 PM

Manatee

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s update includes the addition of new three suspects.

Deputies say Douglas Hardy Einstein, 52, is wanted for battery on a law enforcement officer. Dontrae Baskin, 27, is wanted for rock cocaine and MDMA. Duane Brockman, 34, is wanted for sale of rock cocaine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of ammo by a felon.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

By

If you have any information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at ManateeCrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

  Comments  