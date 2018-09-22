Recognize one of these 3 Manatee fugitives? Deputies say you may be rewarded for your tip

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s update includes the addition of new three suspects.
Deputies say Douglas Hardy Einstein, 52, is wanted for battery on a law enforcement officer. Dontrae Baskin, 27, is wanted for rock cocaine and MDMA. Duane Brockman, 34, is wanted for sale of rock cocaine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of ammo by a felon.
If you have any information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at ManateeCrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
