Sarasota woman arrested in connection with early-morning stabbing, cops say

A Sarasota woman was arrested Friday in connection with a reported stabbing that put a man in a hospital, Sarasota police said.
Officers were called to a reported fight in the 2700 block of Pershing Avenue in Sarasota around 1:15 a.m. Friday, according to police. When they arrived, officers found an adult man with stab wounds.
The man was taken to Sarasota Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Police arrested Andrea S. Allen, 31, of Sarasota, who faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the stabbing.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the fight or has information on the incident to call Detective Ross Revill at 941-954-7092 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
