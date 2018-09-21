Sarasota woman organized a Molotov cocktail attack on home. She is going to prison

A Sarasota woman was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for her role in a conspiracy to burn down a Bradenton home with a Molotov cocktail.
Rashica Shaguana Ford, 39, of Sarasota, was sentenced Friday to nine years and two months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Ford was found guilty of conspiracy to commit arson on June 8 by a federal jury.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, citing trial testimony, Ford orchestrated the March 11, 2015, arson as retaliation for an altercation she had with the victim.
Early on the morning of March 11, 2015, Jodarin Marquis Whitfield and Herbert Adelphus Pinckney — Ford’s boyfriend and brother, respectively — tried to throw a Molotov cocktail through the bedroom window of a Bradenton home, and though it did not break the window, the outside of the home was damaged, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
At the time, several people, including six children, were in the home but were able to safely escape.
Whitfield and Pinckney pleaded guilty and were also sentenced to prison time. Whitfield was sentenced to eight years and three months while Pinckney was sentenced to two years and six months.
Comments