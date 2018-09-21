They left a convenience store with bags full of cigarettes. Cops ask for help ID’ing them

Investigators are turning to the public for help identifying three people spotted on surveillance footage taking cigarettes from a convenience store in Manatee County.
Three people went into a Shell convenience store at 14315 State Road 70 around 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 7, and left with three trash bags full of cigarettes, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Video footage shows three people behind the counter filling trash bags with cigarettes before running out of the store.
They then got into a gray four-door sedan and took off.
Anyone with information is asked on contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
