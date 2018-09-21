Florida man charged with sexual battery of two sisters, cops say

A St. Petersburg man is facing charges after investigators say he was accused of inappropriate sexual activity with two sisters.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detectives began their investigation Thursday when an 11-year-old girl told an adult at her school about the incident. Deputies who arrived at the school also notified the girl’s mother, who deputies said did not know what happened.
Andrae O. Prince, 33, faces one count of capital sexual battery and one count of sexual battery. Detectives say he knows the victims and is in a position of custodial care. Deputies say the abuse started in 2018.
The 11-year-old told detectives Prince forced her to have “inappropriate sexual activity” with him, according to the sheriff’s office news release.
As authorities continued to investigate, the girl’s 18-year-old sister also told detectives Prince forced her to have sexual intercourse with him, according to the sheriff’s office.
While being interviewed by detectives, Prince denied the allegations of inappropriate sexual activity with the 11-year-old girl, but admitted to activity with the 18-year-old, according to the sheriff’s office.
Prince was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County jail without incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
