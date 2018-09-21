Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

September 21, 2018 06:30 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Kasey Chivers.jpg
Kasey Chivers, motor vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, trespassing in structure or conveyance, $8,670 bond.
Manatee County jail

Niocca Scarberry.jpg
Niocca Scarberry, probation violation, no bond.
Manatee County jail

Alexandra Morales.jpg
Alexandra Morales, out-of-county warrant, no bond.
Manatee County jail

