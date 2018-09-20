Woman cited for DUI after driving vehicle with 8-year-old girl inside into pond, cops say

A Lakeland woman was arrested Wednesday after deputies say she drove her vehicle into a retention pond with an 8-year-old child in the vehicle.
Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 4100 block of Sundace Plance Loop in Mulberry, where a vehicle was partially submerged in a retention pond at the end of a cul-de-sac, according to an affidavit.
An 8-year-old girl was in the vehicle as it was flooding, but she was able to get herself out and go to a nearby home for help, the affidavit noted. Those who lived at the home went outside and saw the woman driver of the vehicle get out and come to shore.
Deputies noted that the driver, Michelle L. Snover, 33, “appeared to be intoxicated.” She told deputies she worked as a nurse in an emergency room, according to the affidavit.
While deputies investigated the crash, two paramedics helped Snover stand while she swayed until she almost fell, according to the affidavit.
Snover told deputies she had three beers earlier that night. She later told deputies she had three to four mixed drinks and denied being in a crash or too drunk to drive, according to the affidavit.
After a breath test, Snover was cited for DUI. She was also charged with child endangerment.
