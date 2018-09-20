Student, 16, stabbed by teenage girl at school bus stop, cops say

A teenage girl is in a hospital and another is in police custody after a reported stabbing at school bus stop Thursday morning.
St. Petersburg police said a 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the back by a 15-year-old girl after a fight broke out between two students at a school bus stop near Paris Avenue and Sixth Street South on Thursday.
The two girls were in an “ongoing disagreement” and started fighting at the bus stop, but the fight escalated as the bus pulled up, according to police. As the bus got closer, police say the 15-year-old stabbed the 16-year-old before running onto the bus.
The 16-year-old girl was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and is in stable condition, according to police.
Police said the 15-year-old is in custody.
The investigation is ongoing as police speak with witnesses and review video footage.
The bus eventually took more than two dozen other students on board to Gibbs High School.
Police said counselors were available at the school for students.
