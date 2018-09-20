Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

September 20, 2018 07:38 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Kling.jpg
Tyler Kling, domestic battery, no bond.
Manatee County jail

Tabbatha Elkins.jpg
Tabbatha Elkins, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cannabis not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, $4,000 bond.
Manatee County jail

