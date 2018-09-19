Bradenton police are looking for 44-year-old Donald Payne, who is wanted for attempted murder after police say stabbed then ran over his girlfriend with a car.
Bradenton man wanted after he tried to kill his girlfriend, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

September 19, 2018 11:17 AM

A Bradenton man is wanted for attempted murder after police say he ran over his girlfriend after stabbing her.

Bradenton police announced on social media Wednesday that they are looking for 44-year-old Donald Payne.

According to police, Payne stabbed and ran over his girlfriend with a car in an attempt to kill her.

Police said she is recovering and in stable condition in a local hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on Payne’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bradenton Police Detective Mike Page at 941-932-9313, by email at crimetips@cityofbradenton.com or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 or online at manateecrimestoppers.com.

