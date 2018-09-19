DNA leads to arrest in 19-year-old murder case in Sarasota, cops say

Nearly 20 years later, an arrest has been made in a Sarasota County murder case, according to a video posted to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office YouTube page Wednesday morning.
In the video’s description, officials say DNA testing and an investigation into the murder of Deborah Dalzell in March of 1999 led detectives with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to identify and arrest 39-year-old Luke Fleming.
Wednesday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference where it’s expected officials will formally announce the development in their 19-year long investigation into the death of Dalzell.
Fleming was arrested in connection with her death and taken to jail Monday. The video posted by the sheriff’s office showed Fleming being booked into jail.
On Twitter Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office called the announcement “one of many steps in the right direction” toward closing the case.
Coworkers at KMC-Telecom were concerned for Dalzell after she did not show up for work on March 29, 1999. Deputies went to Dalzell’s home in the 5300 block of Colony Meadows Lane and found her dead. She had been beaten, sexually battered and strangled, according to investigators.
Semen evidence was found at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to the sheriff’s office, the last time anyone spoke with Dalzell was the night before her body was found.
According to IMDB.com, Dalzell’s murder was featured in an episode of Investigation Discovery’s “Sensing Murder” in 2006 in which two psychics sought clues in her death.
Comments