Florida man tries to take child from home, says they will ‘never see her again,’ cops say

A man was arrested after what the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is calling an attempted kidnapping Monday.
Deputies were called to a New Port Richey home where a man, later identified as 24-year-old Kevin Wilson, climbed up to a second-story window trying to get inside, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office noted there was a court order that Wilson should not contact the woman or come to the home.
A woman who lived at the home invited Wilson inside and after an argument, Wilson grabbed the woman’s 6-month-old child and ran down the stairs, according to deputies.
During the argument, Wilson reportedly said, “You’ll never see her again,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
After she yelled for help, the woman’s uncle in the home then grabbed a gun and confronted Wilson outside. Wilson let the child go before leaving, according to the sheriff’s office.
Wilson drove away but later crashed and ran into the woods, where a sheriff’s office Aviation and K9 units tracked him. Schools in the area were placed on a “controlled campus” lockdown while deputies searched for Wilson, according to the sheriff’s office.
Wilson was taken into custody with the help of K9 Titan near Ridge Road and Moon Lake Road. He was arrested and faces charges of child neglect, interference with custody and violation of pretrial release.
The child had minor scratches to her right arm, according to deputies.
