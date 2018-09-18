Two teens arrested in connection with Bradenton vehicle burglary, cops say

Two teenagers were arrested early Tuesday in connection with a car burglary in a Bradenton neighborhood.
Kevin E. Times, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested and each face a charge of burglary after the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m., according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the 5100 block of 18th Street West in Bradenton after a report of two people looking into a car. While searching the area, deputies said they found the 17-year-old in a vehicle allegedly committing a burglary, according to the sheriff’s office.
The teen ran, but was brought into custody with assistance from sheriff’s office K9 Loki, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies found Times in the carport of a nearby home, according to the sheriff’s office.
Both teenagers were taken into custody.
