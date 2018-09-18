‘I’m a Kardashian, I’m going to f--- you up.’ Woman arrested after pushing her neighbor, deputies say

Name-dropping didn’t help a Marion County woman get out of a free ride to jail.
“The following citizen may have watched too many episodes of KUWTK (Keeping Up with the Kardashians),” the department said in a Facebook post.
Crystal Jene-Amber Kohler, 35, claimed to be a Kardashian before pushing her neighbor in the chest, the Marion County Sheriff’s office said. She was arrested and charged with simple battery, the department said.
Her reason, according to an arrest report: Her neighbor is ‘nosey.’
Deputies say the dispute happened at about 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at their Ocala apartment complex.
According to the arrest report, the neighbor told deputies she had just arrived home to her apartment when she heard Kohler “yelling outside towards her direction.”
That’s when Kohler said: “I’m a Kardashian, I’m going to f--- you up,” a deputy wrote in the report. The neighbor told deputies Kohler pushed her in the chest with two hands.
“When asked why she did this, Kohler told deputies that the victim is too ‘nosey,’ the department said in a Facebook post. The victim said that this has been an on-going issue with Kohler, in which Kohler yells at the victim for no reason.”
