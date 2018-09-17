Gunman robs teenager on Bradenton street, cops say

Jewelry was stolen from a 19-year-old man walking along a Bradenton street early Monday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
A 19-year-old man was walking in the 5600 and 5700 blocks of 15th Street East around 2:30 a.m. Monday when he told deputies two men wearing ski masks, one carrying a handgun, approached him in a vehicle.
The men got out of the car and demanded the jewelry the 19-year-old was wearing, according to the sheriff’s office. When he did not hand the men his jewelry, one of them ripped it off. The 19-year-old was not hurt.
The two men got back in the vehicle and drove north on 15th Street East.
Deputies are looking for the two men. Officials believe they were in a dark colored four-door car.
