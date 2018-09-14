Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

September 14, 2018 07:53 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

To see more mugshots, go here

Roxana Blanco.jpg
Roxana Blanco, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, $500 bond.
Manatee County jail

Sean Green.jpg
Sean Green, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, $500 bond.
Manatee County jail

Kelly Meus.jpg
Kelly Meus, possession of cannabis not more than 20 grams, $500 bond.
Manatee County jail

  Comments  