Convicted felon connected to more than a dozen break-ins in Sarasota neighborhood, cops say

A man with 70 prior felony charges and 55 convictions was connected to a string of burglaries at a Sarasota mobile home park that started to occur just after he moved into the neighborhood.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Lehmann, 55, moved into the Southwinds Mobile Home Park at 6103 S Tamiami Trail the same week the burglaries occurred.
Deputies arrested Lehmann on 17 felony burglary charges after detectives connected him to more than a dozen break-ins in less than two weeks.
Detectives launched their investigation in late August after 16 homes in the mobile home park were burglarized. In all the homes, cabinets and drawers were rummaged through and food was eaten.
In a few of the residences, a television, boat motor, several fishing rods, power tools and a 9mm handgun were stolen, deputies said.
The investigation revealed that Lehmann moved into the mobile home park around the same time the crimes started to occur. When deputies spotted Lehmann on Friday, he was walking near Clark Road carrying lawn equipment. When they tried to make contact with him, he dropped the tools and fled before being taken into custody.
He admitted to committing all of the burglaries and detectives said they have reason to believe he may be connected to others.
Lehmann is charged with 16 counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and a single count of burglary of an occupied dwelling, detectives said.
He has been in and out of prison for several years, the sheriff’s office reports, and was convicted in 2001 of providing false information to a pawnbroker after burglarizing mobile homes and selling stolen property from the same Southwinds neighborhood.
In total, Lehmann has 70 prior felony charges with 55 convictions and 10 prior misdemeanor charges with eight convictions.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
Comments