Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

September 13, 2018 07:24 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.  

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Jovani Thompson.jpg
Jovani Thompson, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, $1,500 bond.
Manatee County jail

Henry Brown.jpg
Henry Brown, possession of cannabis not more than 20 grams, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 bond.
Manatee County jail

Moriana Williams.jpg
Moriana Williams, possession of cannabis not more than 20 grams, $500 bond.
Manatee County jail

