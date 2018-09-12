Florida man wanted for bank robbery died after shots rang out in Kentucky, cops say

A man wanted in connection to a July bank robbery in Venice died after shots were fired while authorities tried to take him into custody in Kentucky, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office obtained an arrest warrant for Edward J. Reynolds, 57, on Tuesday in connection with the July 25 robbery at the BB&T Bank at 160 Pointe Loop Dr. in Venice.
But late Tuesday, Reynolds was pronounced dead.
According to the sheriff’s office, the U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement in Scott County, Kentucky, tried to apprehend Reynolds. However, shots were fired during the apprehension and Reynolds was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing and active, according to the sheriff’s office.
Witnesses of the July 25 robbery told sheriff’s office investigators a man showed a gun while demanding cash at the bank before he ran off. Surveillance footage of the man, who investigators believe was Reynolds, was released after the robbery.
According to the arrest warrant, Reynolds’ last known address was listed in Cape Coral.
The warrant showed Reynolds was wanted in connection to two separate armed robberies at the same Cape Coral Fifth Third Bank as well as an armed robbery at a BB&T Bank in Punta Gorda.
Comments