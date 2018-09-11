Bradenton man arrested after shot fired at a vehicle hit 7-year-old girl, cops say

An 18-year-old was arrested after Bradenton police say he admitted to firing a shot into a vehicle passing by, and the bullet struck a 7-year-old girl.
According to police, officers were called to the 2200 block of Manatee Avenue East around 4:25 p.m. Saturday where a 7-year-old girl, who was a passenger in her mother’s vehicle, was shot by an unknown person.
The girl was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released later Saturday, according to police.
Video surveillance and witnesses led detectives to Axel B. Ramirez, 18, of Bradenton. Police said in a news release that Ramirez admitted to firing a gun into the vehicle that had the girl inside as it drove by.
He has no connection to the girl or her family, police said.
Ramirez is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or email tips to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.
Tips can also be sent to CrimeStoppers anonymously by calling 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at manateecrimestoppers.com.
Comments