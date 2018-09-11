18-year-old charged with pair of vehicle burglaries in Bradenton neighborhood, cops say

An 18-year-old was arrested and faces burglary charges after deputies say he burglarized two vehicles in a Bradenton neighborhood.
Around 9:20 p.m. Monday, a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy was flagged down in the area of the 3300 and 3400 blocks of 50th Avenue East in Bradenton. The man who flagged down the deputy said he saw someone “rummaging through” his vehicle, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Dave Bristow, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said the man gave deputies a description of the person he saw going through his vehicle. A second vehicle burglary was also reported in the area, Bristow said.
Deputies saturated the neighborhood until someone who fit the general description was found nearby, Bristow said. The person was later identified as 18-year-old Jesus Lumbreras.
Lumbreras took off when deputies approached him, but he was brought into custody a few minutes later with the help of a sheriff’s office K9 unit. Bristow said there were no injuries in the arrest and Lumbreras “gave up fast” when the K9 arrived.
Lumbreras was charged with two counts of burglary into an unoccupied conveyance and one count of loitering and prowling. He is being held on a $3,120 bond in the Manatee County jail, records show.
Bristow said Lumbreras later admitted to the burglaries.
Comments