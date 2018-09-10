Malnourished dogs, puppies found covered in feces and urine in Florida man’s home, cops say

A North Port man was arrested by Sarasota County deputies after they say he allowed several animals in his care to become malnourished, infected with parasites and unable to access food or water.
Animal Services officers first responded to a home in the 1400 block of Nimbus Drive on Aug. 29 after the North Port Police Department requested a welfare check for the animals living at the home of Brian Eichmann, 40.
When officers arrived, they found the residence covered in urine and feces with numerous dog, cats, reptiles and spiders throughout.
Two of the dogs, adult pitbulls named Koda and Princess, were severely malnourished and underweight, stained from urine and feces and had overgrown nails, the sheriff’s office reported.
Eichmann told deputies that a veterinarian visited his home in June and said that the animals were healthy. But an examination by a veterinarian revealed that both Koda and Princess were suffering from an infestation of internal parasites and had to be hospitalized for several days. Koda was eventually euthanized to end his suffering, deputies said.
In addition to the adult dogs, deputies say they found two caged pitbull puppies without access to food or water.
Further investigation revealed that a veterinarian never went to Eichmann’s home, but that he had brought the two puppies in for an examination in May.
Eichmann, who claimed he didn’t have enough money for regular visits, never brought the puppies in for rabies vaccinations as directed by the vet and instead used his money to have the animals’ ears cosmetically cropped, deputies reported.
He was arrested Thursday and faces two felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and was released from Sarasota County Jail on Friday on a $10,000 bond.
Princess is continuing to receive medical care as the sheriff’s office petitions the court for custody of the puppies, who are recovering well in the care of animal services, deputies said.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reported that the reptiles and spiders living in Eichmann’s home met the required standards of care.
Comments