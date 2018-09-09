1 hurt in shooting at Sarasota church

One person was injured in a shooting during a party at a Sarasota church late Saturday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
About 10:38 p.m., shots were fired during what deputies described as a “large party” at St. Wilfred Episcopal Church, 3773 Wilkinson Road, Sarasota. While deputies were investigating at the church, the victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim was treated and released.
The victim and the suspect are known to each other, deputies said, and the investigation is continuing.
Comments