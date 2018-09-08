2 Florida men met up for sex. One of them left in a blood-soaked towel, deputies say

Two men got together Thursday evening for a romantic encounter. At the end of the night, one of them was charged with attempted murder, deputies say.
Michael Drake, 38, welcomed a friend, 54-year-old Mark Kimball, to his house for consensual sex around 6 p.m., according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. When they were done, Drake attacked his lover with a large kitchen knife.
Kimball fled the home after Drake reportedly stabbed in the neck multiple times. Deputies said he used a towel to stop the bleeding as he walked down the street looking for help.
Deputies located Drake while responding to a 911 call about a burglar about five hours later. The sheriff’s office said Drake had used the same 10” to 12” kitchen knife to break into a nearby home. The burglary victim declined to press charges.
Drake admitted to attacking Kimball when deputies questioned him. Kimball suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
According to the sheriff’s office, Drake was charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder. He is being held on $50,000 bond at the Pinellas County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
