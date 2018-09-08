Manatee deputies search for suspect who snatched money from Walgreens cash register

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly took money from a convenience store register.
Around 9:36 p.m. Friday night, a man tried to buy a drink at the Walgreens on Market Street and reportedly snatched cash from the register after the cashier opened it. The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.
Nobody was injured during the robbery, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect is still at large.
Deputies say the suspect was 5’10” and between 170 and 180 pounds. Witnesses say he was wearing a red shirt and black hat. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011 or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477.
Comments