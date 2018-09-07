3 hurt in drive-by shooting in Sarasota, cops say

Three people were hurt in what police believe was a drive-by shooting in Sarasota late Thursday night.
Sarasota police announced Friday they are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that occurred in the 3000 block of 31st Way around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
Two adult men and one adult woman were shot and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives are speaking with the victims as well as possible witnesses.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Sarasota Police Detective Gary McDowell at 941-364-7309 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.
