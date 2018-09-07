Man was killed with a machete, cops say. Florida woman is charged with murder

Days after a 74-year-old man was killed with a machete, Tampa police arrested his 21-year-old neighbor in connection with his death, according to police.
Eddie Quezada was killed in his home in the 2300 block of East Liberty Street, Tampa, according to police. Officers went to Quezada’s home Sunday after receiving a call from a concerned neighbor around 10:15 p.m., asking that police check on his welfare.
Police found Quezada dead with what appeared to be “multiple lacerations” to his upper body, according to a news release.
By Thursday evening, Sarah K. Martinez, 21, of Tampa, was arrested. She now faces charges of murder, attempted armed robbery with a deadly weapon and armed burglary.
Police said their investigation led them to Martinez, who previously borrowed money from Quezada and asked him for help getting a job.
Martinez admitted Thursday to striking Quezada, but a motive is still unclear, according to police.
Martinez was booked into jail after midnight.
Comments