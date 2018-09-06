Fentanyl, heroin, ammunition and more found in Sarasota drug bust, cops say

Three convicted felons were arrested on several felony charges by Sarasota County deputies after an investigation revealed the group was trafficking fentanyl and heroin.
Detectives launched their investigation on Monday after receiving information about possible criminal activity at the home of 42-year-old Joseph Wright in the 2000 block of Banneker Way, according to a news release.
On Wednesday afternoon, investigators executed a search warrant on Wright’s home, which revealed more than 46 grams of heroin, 30 grams of fentanyl and 4 grams of cocaine.
Detectives also discovered a .45 caliber handgun and ammunition.
As part of the undercover investigation, two of Wright’s associates, Reginald McKenzie, 37, and Tiffany Johnson, 41, also were arrested.
Wright is facing charges of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine, principle to sale of fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and two counts of driving with a suspended license.
He has prior arrests, the sheriff’s office says, that date to 1991 for strong armed robbery, aggravated battery, grand theft and miscellaneous drug charges.
Wright remained in custody Thursday without bond.
Johnson was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for violation of probation related to grand theft and was later charged with sale of fentanyl. She remained in custody without bond, detectives said, and has nearly two dozen prior arrests for crimes including grand theft and obstruction.
McKenzie was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for possession of fentanyl and possession of narcotic equipment. He was released Wednesday on a $3,500 bond and has prior arrests for domestic battery, sale of cocaine and several other drug charges.
The investigation is continuing, detectives said, and additional charges are pending.
