Sarasota man faces dozens of charges after cops say they found child porn on his tablet

A 59-year-old Sarasota man is facing 40 counts of sexual performance by a child after investigators searched a tablet in his home, according to Sarasota police.
Regan Stunkel, 59, of Sarasota was arrested Wednesday morning; 12 of the 40 charges are for promoting or manufacturing sexual performance by a child and the remaining 28 charges are possession of sexual performance by a child.
Police learned through “investigative information” on Aug. 29 that Stunkel had possession of child pornography and executed a search warrant on the home where Stunkel lives in the 2200 block of Central Avenue on Wednesday.
Investigators found more than 70,000 images on a tablet in Stunkel’s room at the home, consisting of “regular pictures, child erotica pictures, anime pictures and child pornography images, according to the probable cause affidavit. Detectives determined at least 40 of the images found were of child pornography.
Police said Stunkel also used an application to create “merged” or collage pornographic images, according to the affidavit.
Stunkel was taken to the Sarasota County jail, where he is being held without bond. His arraignment in court is scheduled for Oct. 12.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are “likely.”
