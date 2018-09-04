Man drove himself to fire station after he was shot outside his Bradenton home, cops say

A 28-year-old man drove himself to a nearby fire station for help after he was shot outside his home early Tuesday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The man told deputies he was standing outside his home in the 1300 block of 54th Avenue Drive East in Bradenton around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was confronted by two tall men with their faces covered.
He said he tried to get away by getting into his car, but one of the men shot into the car’s window and the bullet struck the 28-year-old, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man drove himself to a nearby fire station where he was taken to a hospital to be treated for what deputies say are likely non-life threatening injuries.
According to the sheriff’s office, evidence found indicates to deputies that the shooting was not a random incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
