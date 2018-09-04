Cops don’t think she shot her children’s foster mom. But they’re still charging her

Miami resident Candi Johnson remains in Miami-Dade County jail on no bond, charged with attempted first-degree murder following Friday’s shooting of Johnson’s kids’ foster mother.

But Miami-Dade cops don’t think Johnson pulled the trigger.

The narrative on Johnson’s arrest affidavit, which Miami-Dade police released Monday, says a friend who Johnson brought with her to Wendy Edmond’s house Friday shot the 77-year-old several times as they fought over Johnson’s two children who had been placed with Edmond.

Edmond remains in Jackson South Hospital, in stable condition since Friday night. The friend, who remains at large, is described by police as a thin black male who wore a black shirt.

Herald news partner CBS4 reports Johnson’s 5-year-old and 20-month-old children were the ones with Edmond. They were found Friday night with Johnson at her home in the 1100 block of Northwest 87th Street. Those children are with DCF. Johnson’s twin 2-year-olds were elsewhere.

Along with attempted first degree murder, Johnson faces two counts of kidnapping and one count of burglary.

Johnson did four years and eight months in prison for child abuse and fleeing law enforcement without regard for safety before being released in August 2012. Among her arrests since then came in 2015, on a charge of child neglect, but the charge wasn’t prosecuted.

Candi Johnson’s mugshot from a 2017 arrest on a battery charge Miami-Dade Corrections

Back in March, a Martin County arrest report said Johnson pulled a gun on a Department of Children and Families worker who came to get her four kids after a court order. Johnson wound up pursued by U.S. Marshals and arrested two weeks later in Martin County on four counts of child neglect.

But it wasn’t until July 20, the Miami-Dade arrest affidavit said, that Johnson “had her parental rights terminated.” She told police she showed up at Edmond’s Richmond Heights home in the 13600 block of Jackson Street just to check on her kids.

As described in the arrest affidavit, “she knocked on the front door and, when (Edmond) opened the door, (Johnson) forced her way inside of the residence, demanding her children.”

Johnson and her friend began searching the house, the report says. When Johnson and her friend each grabbed one child, Edmond fought both, undaunted by her one-on-two disadvantage.

“When the black male produced a firearm and shot (Edmond), the victim fell to the floor and the black male stood over the victim, shooting her multiple times while she laid on the floor,” the report read.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); via text message at 274637 with “CSMD” and the information; or go to crimestoppersmiami.com.