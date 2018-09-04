Man shot during attempted robbery in Bradenton, cops say

Deputies are investigating after a man told them he was shot while running away from a man who tried to rob him, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The 29-year-old man told deputies he was walking near the 1100 block of 60th Avenue West in Bradenton between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Monday when a man wearing a white shirt and tan shorts came up to him, pulled out a handgun and demanded he “give him what he had.”
The man tried to run away, but as he ran he said he heard a gunshot and his leg hurt. He went to a family member’s home and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.
He described the shooter to deputies as a man between 5-foot 6-inches and 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds and wearing a white t-shirt and tan shorts.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Comments