Manatee deputies could use help catching these 6 fugitives. Your tip might be rewarded

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of one suspect and the addition of two new ones.
Larry Drawdy, 61, was arrested Wednesday and charged with battery and use of a deadly weapon. He was released on bond later that day, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say Bobby Jones Jr., 33, is wanted for criminal mischief and violation of probation for driving with a suspended license. Tara Fogarty, 25, is wanted for violation of probation, grand theft, trafficking stolen property and commercial fraud.
However, deputies are still searching for four other suspects. They are as follows:
- Dontavia Evans, 19, wanted for grand theft and contempt of court.
- Terrance Green, 26, wanted for grand theft and violation of probation.
- Chaz Spraggins, 29, wanted for sale of a controlled substance.
- George Acosta Mata, 29, wanted for robbery, false imprisonment and contempt of court.
If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
