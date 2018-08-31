Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Friday, August 31, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

August 31, 2018 07:31 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Friday, August 31, 2018. 

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

To see more mugshots, go here.

Shavondra Davis.jpg
Shavondra Davis, probation violation, $2,000 bond.
Manatee County jail

Castoll Betancourt.jpg
Castoll Betancourt, possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, $2,000 bond.
Manatee County jail

  Comments  