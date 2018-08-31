Two deputies hurt during arrest of man after chase, cops say

Two deputies suffered minor injuries while attempting to arrest a man who led them on a chase in Manatee County early Friday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 1:20 a.m. Friday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in the 6000 block of Prospect Road for suspected impaired driving and not having an assigned tag, according to the sheriff’s office. But the driver, later identified as Sean Thomas, 38, did not stop and led deputies on a chase.
Stop stick devises were set out by deputies to stop the vehicle at U.S. 301 and 63rd Avenue. The vehicle Thomas was driving hit the stop sticks and stopped in the area of 6500 U.S. 301.
Thomas refused to get out of the car and had to be removed, all the while fighting and resisting deputies, according to the sheriff’s office. Two deputies received minor injuries during the struggle.
Deputies tried to use an electronic control devise to bring Thomas into custody, but it had no effect, according to the sheriff’s office. Thomas was eventually placed in handcuffs and taken to the Manatee County jail.
Thomas faces charges of fleeing to elude, resisting arrest with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.
