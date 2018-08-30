A 76-year-old man answered knock at his door. Gunman got away with pills, cash, cops say

When a 76-year-old man heard a knock and opened the door to his Palmetto home, a gunman pushed his way inside and stole items from the house, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The Palmetto man was in his home in the 1600 block of 82nd Street Court East when he heard a knock at the door around 12:35 a.m. Thursday. He opened the door and an unknown man armed with a handgun pushed his way inside, according to the sheriff’s office.
The intruder took a bottle of prescription pills and cash before leaving the home, according to the sheriff’s office. No one was injured in the incident.
The gunman was described as a 20 to 25-year-old man standing about 5-feet 10-inches to 5-feet 11-inches tall wearing a black t-shirt, jean shorts and a dark-colored baseball hat that he wore backwards.
Anyone with information can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Comments