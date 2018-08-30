Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Thursday, August 30, 2018

August 30, 2018 06:24 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

To see more mugshots, go here.

Stephen Keen.jpg
Stephen Keen, out-of-county warrant, $5,000 bond.
Manatee County jail

Adrian Jimenez.jpg
Adrian Jimenez, violation of probation, no bond.
Manatee County jail

  Comments  