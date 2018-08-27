Uber driver attacked and carjacked by rider in Bradenton, deputies say

Manatee county deputies have arrested a man they say attacked and carjacked an Uber driver in Bradenton on Monday night.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, an Uber driver picked up Anderson Carter, 48, from an address in west Bradenton around 7:17 p.m.
While en route to the destination, deputies say that Anderson started to punch the driver on the right side of his face with a closed fist and attempted to get into the driver seat.
In fear for his life, the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle. This occurred right in front of a deputy, the sheriff’s office said.
Anderson then took off at a high rate of speed and crashed into a vehicle at Whitfield Avenue and 15th Street East.
After crashing, deputies said, he fled the scene and continued westbound on Whitfield Avenue. Deputies attempted to catch up to the vehicle when Anderson crashed a second time in a retention pond in the 900 block of 70th Drive East.
Then he took off on foot, deputies reported.
Deputies were able to catch up to Anderson, employed a taser, and took him into custody.
The condition of the Uber driver was not immediately released.
