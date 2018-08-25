Have you seen one of these 6 suspects? Manatee deputies say your tip could earn a reward

The list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the addition of one new suspect and the arrest of another.
Utopia Goodson, 43, is wanted for delivery of cocaine and contempt of court, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say Michelle Widner, 29, was arrested Saturday for violation of probation, sale of marijuana and child neglect. She is being held without bond. Five other suspects are still on the run, however. They are as follows:
- Larry Drawdy, 61, wanted for contempt of court and aggravated battery.
- Dontavia Evans, 19, wanted for grand theft and contempt of court.
- Terrance Green, 26, wanted for grand theft and violation of probation.
- Chaz Spraggins, 29, wanted for sale of a controlled substance.
- George Acosta Mata, 29, wanted for robbery, false imprisonment and contempt of court.
If you have any information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
