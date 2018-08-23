Detectives investigating after shots fired at home in South Bradenton

Detectives are investigating after shots were fired at a home in South Bradenton on Thursday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 11:15 a.m., the shooter fired several rounds from a white older-model 4-door car at a home in the 900 block of 65th Avenue West, according to a news release. No one was injured but several rounds struck an unoccupied vehicle.
The shooter was reported to be a man with short hair and seen wearing a red shirt, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS(8477) .
