Man tried to steal from an old Sports Authority in Bradenton. He started a fire instead.

Manatee deputies arrested a man who they say tried to steal copper wiring from an old Sports Authority and ended up starting a fire instead.
Around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of someone trying to steal copper wiring from the old Sports Authority building at 201 Cortez Road W. in Bradenton.
When deputies arrived, they discovered a fire at the electrical panel. Firefighters responded and put out the fire, deputies said.
They soon found Robert James Heaton, 36, and took him into custody near the building. He was transported to a hospital with burn injuries.
