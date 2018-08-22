Bradenton stolen car chase ends in arrests after suspects hide under mobile home, cops say

Two people were arrested Tuesday night in Bradenton after they fled from Manatee County deputies in a stolen vehicle, leading them through multiple neighborhoods.
According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy spotted a vehicle that was believed to be stolen near the 1400 block of 57th Avenue West around 7:32 p.m.
While police attempted to get behind the vehicle, it fled, leading deputies on a chase through the Holiday Heights, Bayshore and Cedar Hammock areas.
Eventually, deputies were able to arrest Jared Wilkes, 31, and Kasey Chivers, 21, when they tried to run at the Gar-Fair Mobile Home Park at 3103 Ninth St. W.
The pair tried to hide under a mobile home, but were spotted and arrested.
The suspects face charges of motor vehicle theft, fleeing to elude and drug possession, deputies said.
